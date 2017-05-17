Fiji Time: 5:30 PM on Wednesday 17 May

Fiji FACT: Host Nausori ready

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Update: 1:16PM NAUSORI Town is ready for the 2017 Vodafone Fiji Fact tomorrow.

Manager Engineering Atish Naidu said they had been well prepared for this tournament ever since last week but because of Tropical Cyclone Ella, they had to defer it to this week.

"Preparation has been completed last week Wednesday and we are doing our last touch up before the big game," Naidu said.

"The ground marking is the last thing we're doing right now and come tomorrow evening, everything will be ready.

"To all the members of the public that will be coming to watch the game, a reminder that Syria Park is open for parking please come early to avoid any disappointment.

"During the three-day event, we have provided 12 food stalls for public convenience.

"We also thank the Fiji Police Force for supporting us and coming to help us control the spectators for the three days."








