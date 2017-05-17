Fiji Time: 5:30 PM on Wednesday 17 May

Fiji Police tightens security for Crusaders-Chiefs game

TALEBULA KATE
Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Update: 12:50PM MEMBERS of the general public are being urged by the Fiji Police Force to adhere to the usual safety measures this coming sporting weekend, particularly at the ANZ Stadium in Suva that will host the much-anticipated Crusaders vs Chiefs game.

Chief of Operations ACP Rusiate Tudravu said safety regulations set out by the management of the ANZ Stadium must be strictly followed.

"We are urging everyone to abide by them as we will not hesitate to seize or remove items or persons who do not want to comply," ACP Tudravu said.

"Specialised units will be deployed to the ANZ Stadium consisting of the Police Special Response Unit, K-9 and Drugs to name a few, and random checks will be conducted at all point of entries."








