Bua son urge chiefs to value education

+ Enlarge this image Bua Provincial Council representatives listen to a presentation during the meeting this morning. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

Update: 12:33PM CHIEFS in the nine districts of Bua, Vanua Levu, have been reminded of the importance of education and enlightening their children under their leadership.

Officiating at the Bua Provincial Council this morning, director Immigration Nemani Vuniwaqa commended the council for its insight in having a scholarship fund to assist children from the province who were studying.

Mr Vuniwaqa said if the province intended to progress with its development, it needed educated people.

He told chiefs that to be up to par with the development in this era, the iTaukei people needed to be enlightened.

Mr Vuniwaqa also called on chiefs to support investors that had development projects within their districts.