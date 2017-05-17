NFA adamant to build station in Nabouwalu

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:29PM THE groundbreaking ceremony for the new fire station in Nabouwalu, Bua on Vanua Levu is expected to take place either later this year or early next year.

Speaking at the Bua Provincial Council meeting in Nabouwalu this morning, National Fire Authority representative to the meeting Pauliasi Rokosoni said the authority was adamant about opening its new fire station in Nabouwalu soon.

Mr Rokosoni said they had recently opened new fire stations in Taveuni and Seaqaqa.

He said they would be travelling through the province to set their operational boundaries.