Tourism Fiji appoints Parra to Americas

+ Enlarge this image Bob Parra, Tourism Fiji's newest manager serving in the American continent. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 12:23PM FORMER director of business development at the Intercontinental Bob Parra is Tourism Fiji's newest manager serving in the American continent.

Mr Parra, whose appointment was announced via a press statement today, takes up the newly-created role of Trade Partnership Manager, North America.

"In his new role, Parra will be tasked with managing Tourism Fiji's travel trade strategies, including those with wholesalers and retail travel agents," Tourism Fiji CEO Matthew Stoeckel said.

He praised Mr Parra and said his role would be to manager Tourism Fiji's partnership with key wholesalers.

"Bob brings a unique set of qualifications to the role, having spent over a decade with Fiji Airways as well as most recently representing the Intercontinental Fiji in North America," Mr Stoeckel said.

Mr Parra starts in the position from June 1, 2017.