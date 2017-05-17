Fiji Time: 5:30 PM on Wednesday 17 May

Blood drive organised for Lautoka today

FELIX CHAUDHARY
Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Update: 11:40AM THE Fiji Commerce Commission is calling on Lautoka residents to show up for a blood drive organised from 1pm to 7pm today at the car park adjacent to its Tukani Street office in Lautoka.

Organiser Harish Chand said it was the fourth blood drive organised by the Commerce Commission and it was part of its ongoing corporate social responsibility efforts.

He said the drive was organised to ensure the blood bank at the Lautoka hospital was kept at an optimum level.

Mr Chand said the blood drive was one of many activities undertaken by the Commerce Commission in its bid to give back to the community.








