PM garners support

Tevita Vuibau
Wednesday, May 17, 2017

A SUCCESSFUL presidency of COP 23 will not only be Fiji's success, but that of all humankind, says Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

"I strive for a successful presidency of COP 23 not just for the sake of Fiji's prestige," Mr Bainimarama said while speaking during the Belt Road Forum Leaders Roundtable in China this week.

"I strive for the nations of the world to succeed in our joint endeavour to save ourselves from an intolerable future. Fiji's success will be humankind's success.

"It will mean success for biodiversity, for animal and plant life on the planet. And it will be success for the future of our children."

He also expressed appreciation for China's support of the COP 21 Paris Agreement.

"I was very pleased to see — as we await a decision from the United States administration on whether they will remain in the Paris Agreement — President Xi's reassurance of China's full support to the multilateral consensus achieved under the agreement at COP 21 in 2015.

"Your excellency, your leadership is critical at a time when we cannot afford to take even one step backward. Every low-lying, vulnerable nation on earth is grateful for your commitment, and I look forward to working with you to defend the Paris Agreement and its full implementation in Bonn this November."

"President Xi, I look forward to discussing with you in detail at our meeting on Monday how we can elevate our bilateral relationship and build on the good work Fiji and China have already achieved together."








