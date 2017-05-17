Six months to address shortage

/ Front page / News

HEALTH Minister Rosy Akbar will meet with her Indian counterparts this week to discuss the possibility of implementing an information technology system that will help address medicine shortage in Fiji.

Ms Akbar said she was working with her team and had set a timeline — the next six months — to address the shortage issue.

"As I have said on a number occasions, this is not an issue that arose in the last six years, it has always been an issue," she said.

"But the difference is we have engaged a consultant and two weeks ago I received the consultant's report and there are a lot of weaknesses that have been highlighted and I have given the permanent secretary and myself close to six months to sort this issue out.

"It is basically relooking at our whole operation.

"I still believe that we need to build capacities and the fact that our medicine stocks are very low in volume is also a supply issue.

"These medicines are not manufactured in Fiji and not supplied by local suppliers, so the contract arrangements, the amount of medicines we need to bring into the country, the expiry dates, quantity, quality —the process is very long and we are trying to see how we can cut down on the processing time.

"People are saying we should stock more, but the fact remains that we can't overstock because if we do, there could be expiry issues and a lot of wastage so the only thing we can do is work based on our estimates.

"Sometimes due to outbreaks and due to certain weather conditions there's a huge demand for certain medicines and that's where we go out of stock."

Mrs Akbar added that storage was also an issue and the Government warehouse was not big enough to store a whole year's supply of drugs.

"Hopefully, the approach we have taken now and the offer by the Indian Government for a software will help us better manage the issue."