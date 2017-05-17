Fiji Time: 10:44 AM on Wednesday 17 May

Dr Nirvana Karan resigns

Felix Chaudhary
Wednesday, May 17, 2017

THE national advisor mental health, Dr Nirvana Karan, has resigned, Health and Medical services Minister Rosy Akbar has confirmed.

While the circumstances that led to her resignation are not known, the minister put to rest any rumours that mental health issues and programs in the country would be compromised.

"I can confirm she has resigned and this is yet another example of very capable locals seeking better opportunities overseas," she said.

"I just learnt about her resignation on Thursday and wish her well.

"I want to assure the people of Fiji that services will continue and that there is a succession plan within the ministry."

"When one person leaves there is always another ready to take over the role, so I would like to assure everyone that services will not stop."

Mrs Akbar said Government was doing its best to stem the brain-drain of highly qualified doctors overseas.

According to the World Health Organisation 2011 estimates, about 80,000 Fijians suffered from some form of mental illness.

WHO also said according to data collected for 2012, suicides accounted for six and a half times more deaths than dengue, typhoid and HIV/AIDS combined.








