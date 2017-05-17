Fiji Time: 10:44 AM on Wednesday 17 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Tertiary institute notes demand

Luke Rawalai
Wednesday, May 17, 2017

THERE is a demand for local caregivers to serve on foreign land, says Fiji National University's sustainable livelihood program manager Seru Cavuilati.

Mr Cavuilati said most graduates with certificates in the course have found employment overseas, either in Australia or New Zealand.

Mr Cavuilati said even graduates in carpentry and plumbing were in demand by international companies.

"Most students that graduated from villages in Vanua Levu with Certificate in Caregiving for the Elderly have found work overseas," he said.

"This is a good sign of the opportunities that could be created from these workshops to generate income for families in rural communities and villages."

Mr Cavuilati said the demand for Fijian caregivers was high because of the caring and hospitable behaviour of the people.

"These qualities are something that is inbuilt and core values that every Fijian does not need to be taught," he said.

"Gaining a certificate in such courses is a plus for our people because it gives them professional recognition but the nature of our people already makes them certified as caregivers."

Mr Cavuilati said a total of 6046 students had graduated with certificates in Basic Carpentry, Joinery, Child and Elderly Care, Cookery, Pastry, Tailoring, Commercial Floriculture, Stove Construction, Wooden House Construction, Home Technology repair and other courses .

Meanwhile, an earlier statement from the Ministry of Employment revealed people from the North topped the number of seasonal workers employed through the ministry's recognised seasonal employer (RSE) work scheme.

The statement said 272 workers from the North worked in Australia and New Zealand since 2015.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65550.6365
JPY 55.098252.0982
GBP 0.37180.3638
EUR 0.43460.4226
NZD 0.70670.6737
AUD 0.65200.6270
USD 0.48400.4670

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. $5b in debt
  2. Ministry clarifies rumours
  3. Super ruggers in town
  4. Death investigation unveils rape cases against accused
  5. Grant agreement deal
  6. Aim to increase incomes
  7. Flotsam and Jetsam
  8. Singh: Farmer groups should be strengthened
  9. Carnival to foster unity
  10. Dr Nirvana Karan resigns

Top Stories this Week

  1. Seven sentenced to prison Thursday (11 May)
  2. 'Fiji needs speedsters' Thursday (11 May)
  3. A-G discusses scholarships, MP salaries Saturday (13 May)
  4. Salary for civil servants Sunday (14 May)
  5. Rabuka: 'To you I say, I am sorry' Monday (15 May)
  6. Khan faces probe Thursday (11 May)
  7. Tevita chases Fiji 7s rugby dream Monday (15 May)
  8. 'Nonsense' comments Friday (12 May)
  9. 7s star in the making Sunday (14 May)
  10. Ship runs aground Tuesday (16 May)