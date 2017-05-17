Tertiary institute notes demand

/ Front page / News

THERE is a demand for local caregivers to serve on foreign land, says Fiji National University's sustainable livelihood program manager Seru Cavuilati.

Mr Cavuilati said most graduates with certificates in the course have found employment overseas, either in Australia or New Zealand.

Mr Cavuilati said even graduates in carpentry and plumbing were in demand by international companies.

"Most students that graduated from villages in Vanua Levu with Certificate in Caregiving for the Elderly have found work overseas," he said.

"This is a good sign of the opportunities that could be created from these workshops to generate income for families in rural communities and villages."

Mr Cavuilati said the demand for Fijian caregivers was high because of the caring and hospitable behaviour of the people.

"These qualities are something that is inbuilt and core values that every Fijian does not need to be taught," he said.

"Gaining a certificate in such courses is a plus for our people because it gives them professional recognition but the nature of our people already makes them certified as caregivers."

Mr Cavuilati said a total of 6046 students had graduated with certificates in Basic Carpentry, Joinery, Child and Elderly Care, Cookery, Pastry, Tailoring, Commercial Floriculture, Stove Construction, Wooden House Construction, Home Technology repair and other courses .

Meanwhile, an earlier statement from the Ministry of Employment revealed people from the North topped the number of seasonal workers employed through the ministry's recognised seasonal employer (RSE) work scheme.

The statement said 272 workers from the North worked in Australia and New Zealand since 2015.