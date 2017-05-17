Ministry 'alarmed' at high numbers

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa speaks to students at St Theresa College on Monday. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

THE alarming number of elderly and children in homes does not reflect well on Fiji, says Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa.

And Mrs Vuniwaqa asked Fijians to question whether they were able to conserve the value of families and family ties.

At the International Day of Families celebration at St Theresa College in Bemena, Nadroga on Monday, she said there were 139 children in homes under the State and 124 elderly persons in old age homes. "These numbers are very large for a small country like ours and it poses a question on whether we are conserving the value of families enough to be there for the vulnerable members of our family at all times."

She added it was important that values of love and respect be consistently taught in homes.

"Parents, it is too important that you instill in your children the love and respect for elders, it is too important that you keep your children free from abuse and violence and give them a memorable childhood to look back on."

"To the men, I emphasise that you treat your wives with love and respect as well and set an example for your children, especially boys as to how they must treat women and girls.

"If you perpetrate violence, remember your child is watching and learning."