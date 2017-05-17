Witness takes stand

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Lautoka-based lawyer Aman Ravindra-Singh (left), Suva lawyer Barbara Malimali and member of Parliament Mosese Bulitavo (right) leave the Suva Magistrate Court yesterday. Picture: ATU RASEA

A SEDITION trial involving a political party leader and Opposition member of Parliament started yesterday in the Suva Magistrate Court.

Businessman and Fiji United Freedom Party leader Jagath Karunaratne and member of the Opposition Mosese Bulitavu are each charged with one count of sedition.

The charges stem from graffiti that was spray painted on billboards in August 2011.

The matter was called before Suva Magistrate Deepika Prakash and the first State witness Usaia Koroi, who was previously co-charged with the two accused, took the stand. Mr Koroi told the court the two accused persons never conspired with him to spray paint graffiti on billboards around the country on August 2011.

Lautoka-based lawyer Aman Ravindra-Singh represented Mr Karunaratne and cross examined Mr Koroi.

He asked Mr Koroi if at any point his client, Mr Karunaratne, directed him to spray paint, to which Mr Koroi replied "no".

Mr Koroi also agreed with Mr Singh that Mr Karunaratne did not at any point participate, insist or arrange for him to use spray paint on billboards.

He also agreed with Mr Singh that during the time they were in Mr Karunaratne's car travelling to Nausori, there were four people in the car.

Mr Koroi said Mr Karunaratne was the driver and the passengers were Mr Bulitavu, Eroni Takape, Eparama Rokotakala and himself.

He agreed with Mr Singh that he understood Mr Karunaratne did not understand iTaukei language and that the entire conversation in the car was in iTaukei.

He said it was during their car ride to Nausori that he was given instructions by Mr Rokotakala and Mr Takape to spray paint words onto billboards.

Mr Koroi, in responding to questions posed to him by Mr Bulitavu's lawyer Barbara Malimali, told the court the words he spray painted on billboards were different from what was in the paper given to him by Mr Rokotakala.

He said he spray painted the words because he wanted democracy and wanted "PM and AG" to get Fiji back to elections.

Mr Koroi also agreed with Ms Malimali that Mr Bulitavu in no way took part in the spray painting activity, nor did he receive instructions from Mr Bulitavu or assistance in climbing the billboards.

Mr Koroi told the court that everything he did on August 2011 was all his and Mr Rokotakala's idea and not of the two accused persons.

The trial continues at 11am today.