Death investigation unveils rape cases against accused

Mere Naleba
Wednesday, May 17, 2017

THE High Court in Suva yesterday heard that police only learnt about other rape cases allegedly involving Josua Colanaudolu when they began investigations into the death of a 14-year-old girl of Lepanoni settlement, Deuba.

During his examination in chief Detective Inspector Elia Waqanidrola told High Court judge Justice Salesi Temo that police had started investigations into the rape and murder of the 14-year-old girl when more women came forward to accuse Mr Colanaudolu of rape.

Mr Colanaudolu was initially taken in for questioning for the rape cases levelled against him and was later charged with the rape and murder of the young girl.

Inspector Waqanidrola said his team set up a command centre on March 14, last year at the Pacific Harbour Community Post after receiving reports that the body of a young girl was found on the beach at Deuba.

Director of Public Prosecution lawyer Lee Burney, during his examination in chief, asked Inspector Waqanidrola how many officers were tasked to carry out the investigation.

He said there were 10 officers.

Inspector Waqanidrola said Mr Colanaudolu was arrested on March 20, last year.

He said a team consisting of 10 officers in three police vehicles were tasked to arrest Mr Colanaudolu.

He told the court they arrived at Lepanoni settlement at 10:25am, parked the vehicles on the main Kings Rd, and set out on foot to arrest Mr Colanaudolu.

When the team reached his house, Inspector Waqanidrola saw the suspect sitting under a breadfruit tree outside his house.

He said he then explained to Mr Colanaudolu that they were there because of rape allegations made against him by a few women from the settlement.

Inspector Waqanidrola, who was asked by Mr Burney to describe the accused's demeanour during the arrest, said he was quiet and didn't saying much.

Mr Colanaudolu is charged with 12 counts ranging from rape, abduction, murder and act with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.








