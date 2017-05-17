COP23 presidency

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Thomas Meister talks to two foreign journalists in Berlin on Monday. Picture: Avinesh Gopal

GERMANY is glad to have Fiji's presidency of COP23 later this year.

Thomas Meister, the head of division — climate and enviromental policy, sustainable economy in the Federal Foreign Office in Berlin, Germany said this while addressing foreign journalists on Monday.

"We can't compare one country to another as every country has its own diverse features," he said in Berlin.

"Climate is an issue that affects every country. Climatic change is a threat to global security."

Mr Meister said Tuvalu and Kiribati were affected by the rising sea levels.

He said Germany was a champion of climate change issues with the UK and Spain.

The Federal Foreign Office in Berlin conducts climate fund projects, with diverse projects worldwide.

"The current focus is very much on the Paris Agreement. It has been ratified by 150 countries and the agreement is very much in the headlines," said Mr Meister.

He said 195 countries signed up for the Paris Agreement, which was reached at COP21 in 2015.

Asked if Germany will provide further assistance to Fiji for climate change issues apart from the millions it has already given, Mr Meister said their people in Suva were working on a few things.

The high level climate change meeting, COP23, will be held in Bonn, Germany in November.

Seventeen journalists from different parts of the world are currently attending a climate change training program in Berlin.

The training has been organised by Ecologic Institute and coincides with the two-day high level Petersberg Climate Dialogue that will be held in Berlin next week.

A delegation from Fiji is also expected at the dialogue.