Stylish collection

Vishaal Kumar
Wednesday, May 17, 2017

EXPECT a stylish collection of designs that tell a story about Middle-Eastern ethnicity, culture and heritage from designer Aekta Lodhiya at Fiji Fashion Week (FJFW).

Ms Lodhiya made her fashion debut at last year's show with her clothing line "Myra" and this year returns with "ElahÃ©" a collection which will focus on stylish cuts and draping.

Ms Lodhiya said she was very much looking forward to Fiji Fashion Week's 10th anniversary show this week as Fiji was blessed with so many wonderful and talented designers.

"This year we have a lot of designers from previous years like "Koila" and Caroline Ah Koy showcasing again. I love the work of Moira Solvalu John's '8 Mountains' and Ilai Jokoiono's 'Zuber'," Ms Lodhiya said.








