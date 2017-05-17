Parental support 'important'

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Students of St Theresa College in Bemana, Nadroga, during the International Day of Families celebration in Navosa on Monday. Picture: SUPPLIED

PARENTAL support and involvement is one of the most overlooked aspects of education today, says Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa.

In marking the International Day of Families celebration at St Theresa College in Bemana, Nadroga, on Monday, she said families needed to take care of each other to make communities stronger.

"The fact is many parents don't realise how important it is to get involved in their children's learning," she said.

"All parents and family members should try to find the time and make the effort because research shows that when families get involved, their children get better grades and test scores, graduate from high school at higher rates, are more likely to go on to higher education and are better behaved and have more positive attitudes."

She said family involvement was one of the best investments a family could make.

"Students who graduate from high school on average earn more in their lifetime than students who drop out of school. A college or university graduate makes even more money. Education can effectively drive families out of poverty. Most importantly, all parents and families can enjoy these benefits.

"It doesn't matter how much money you have. It doesn't matter how much formal education you've had yourself or how well you did in school, but you can surely equip your children with a sound education and a support system that will help them excel in school and in any field that they have an interest in."