Society conducts workshops

Kalesi Mele
Wednesday, May 17, 2017

THE Mamanuca Evironment Society has engaged villagers in the Yasawas in a seed-sourcing initiative for a reafforestation project.

The seed-sourcing initiative is an extension of the MES's building community resilience to climate change through education and community based resource management project.

The NGO has been holding workshops with schools and locals on the impacts of climate change.

Climate change officer Lusiana Dalituicama said the project was conducted to ensure the safety and survival of dry forest species.

"We hope to carry out seed-sourcing from islands in the Mamanucas still rich with dry forest species for the reafforestation project in four communities."

"These are Solevu, Yaro, Tavua and Yanuya," she said.

"These islands have been heavily impacted by climate change."

The project was funded by USAID.

At the moment, four villages, two pre-schools, three primary schools and one secondary school were part of the initiative.

"The project involves visits to schools, with an education program via workshops about the local effects of climate change."

"It involves the development of environmental literacy and skills needed for life-long learning."








