Singh: Farmer groups should be strengthened

FARMER associations in the country should be strengthened to improve yield and productivity through better husbandry practices, says Ministry of Agriculture permanent secretary Jitendra Singh. He said Government was committed to modernising agriculture and improving the coordination of support services by taking into consideration the real needs of farmers.

"The ministry is mandated to oversee the development and growth of the sector and the ministry has moved from a top down approach to listening and responding to the needs of farmers."

"We acknowledge that in many occasions, the ministry is stretched in its resources to respond to such needs.

"That is why we are of the view that farmer associations should be strengthened to start delivering extensions services themselves."

Yesterday a family in Tumakeli settlement, Bilalevu, Nadroga, received a tractor worth $69,000 to assist in the production of high-value vegetables on their six-hectare farm.

The assistance ensured that the family were one step closer to achieving their dream of earning a gross income of $280,000 a year from the vegetable farm.

Mr Singh had handed over the tractor on Monday and reaffirmed Government's commitment to assisting farmers in their bid to move from subsistence to commercial farming.

Mr Prasad had made a request to the crop extension office in Nadroga and the machine was funded through the food security program.

"The food security program was initiated to reduce the country's imports of agricultural goods by two per cent annually," Mr Singh said.

"It is merely focused on growing local foods to meet local demands and at the same time to directly replace products that were mostly imported, including vegetables, rice, feed grains, potatoes, beef, dairy and poultry."