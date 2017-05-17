Carnival to foster unity

/ Front page / News

A FORMER Cuvu resident has organised a carnival in a bid to foster community spirit in the area.

Kulsum Nisha, 43, who resides in Sydney, Australia, said the fundraising drive was to assist in the construction of a medical rehabilitation centre.

"This will be a five-year project and we hope that everyone will be on board with the idea," she said.

"A lot of things have been given in goodwill for this carnival. We may have no sponsors, but we are still grateful for people who have contributed."

The week-long carnival officially opened yesterday at the FSC grounds in Cuvu.

Evening programs with themed events will be held from 6pm-11pm.