Fiji Time: 10:44 AM on Wednesday 17 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Carnival to foster unity

Kalesi Mele
Wednesday, May 17, 2017

A FORMER Cuvu resident has organised a carnival in a bid to foster community spirit in the area.

Kulsum Nisha, 43, who resides in Sydney, Australia, said the fundraising drive was to assist in the construction of a medical rehabilitation centre.

"This will be a five-year project and we hope that everyone will be on board with the idea," she said.

"A lot of things have been given in goodwill for this carnival. We may have no sponsors, but we are still grateful for people who have contributed."

The week-long carnival officially opened yesterday at the FSC grounds in Cuvu.

Evening programs with themed events will be held from 6pm-11pm.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65550.6365
JPY 55.098252.0982
GBP 0.37180.3638
EUR 0.43460.4226
NZD 0.70670.6737
AUD 0.65200.6270
USD 0.48400.4670

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. $5b in debt
  2. Ministry clarifies rumours
  3. Super ruggers in town
  4. Death investigation unveils rape cases against accused
  5. Grant agreement deal
  6. Aim to increase incomes
  7. Flotsam and Jetsam
  8. Singh: Farmer groups should be strengthened
  9. Carnival to foster unity
  10. Dr Nirvana Karan resigns

Top Stories this Week

  1. Seven sentenced to prison Thursday (11 May)
  2. 'Fiji needs speedsters' Thursday (11 May)
  3. A-G discusses scholarships, MP salaries Saturday (13 May)
  4. Salary for civil servants Sunday (14 May)
  5. Rabuka: 'To you I say, I am sorry' Monday (15 May)
  6. Khan faces probe Thursday (11 May)
  7. Tevita chases Fiji 7s rugby dream Monday (15 May)
  8. 'Nonsense' comments Friday (12 May)
  9. 7s star in the making Sunday (14 May)
  10. Ship runs aground Tuesday (16 May)