Water woes end

THE days of relying on creek water have ended for villagers of Vuadomo after Water Authority of Fiji gave $145,421 to replace their deteriorating piping system.

Village elders, who have been forced to use creek water because of a deteriorating piping system that failed to supply reservoir water, described the gift as the answer to their prayers.

Village water committee chairman Lemeki Matabogi, 57, said were tired of intermittent water supply due to dry weather.

"Once this project is completed, we will no longer have to rely on the creek," he said.

"The current source of water we normally rely on is downstream and during the dry periods we have no water, but is a blessing if it rains."

Another villager, Verenica Serea said she has depended on rain water for the past 29 years and life has not been easy.

"This new water project will help us in our daily activities, especially for the women when we conduct our washing and daily chores," she said.

The funding, given by the Water Authority of Fiji through the Rural Water Project would improve drinking water quality for 97 villagers of Vuadomo.

WAF chief executive officer Opetaia Ravai said the project would ensure longevity and sustainability of the water supply system.

"For this project, the village water committee will receive $3,125 as payment for the village assistance provided," he said.

The project works have also been outsourced to private contractors and Mr Ravai has described this as a way to empower villagers.

"The outsourcing model that the authority is now implementing empowers the community by paying the water committee for the village support required to undertake the works," he said.

"This empowers the water committee to be responsible for ongoing maintenance and repairs, thus ensuring the longevity and sustainability of their village water supply system."