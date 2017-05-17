Fiji Time: 10:44 AM on Wednesday 17 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Water woes end

Serafina Silaitoga
Wednesday, May 17, 2017

THE days of relying on creek water have ended for villagers of Vuadomo after Water Authority of Fiji gave $145,421 to replace their deteriorating piping system.

Village elders, who have been forced to use creek water because of a deteriorating piping system that failed to supply reservoir water, described the gift as the answer to their prayers.

Village water committee chairman Lemeki Matabogi, 57, said were tired of intermittent water supply due to dry weather.

"Once this project is completed, we will no longer have to rely on the creek," he said.

"The current source of water we normally rely on is downstream and during the dry periods we have no water, but is a blessing if it rains."

Another villager, Verenica Serea said she has depended on rain water for the past 29 years and life has not been easy.

"This new water project will help us in our daily activities, especially for the women when we conduct our washing and daily chores," she said.

The funding, given by the Water Authority of Fiji through the Rural Water Project would improve drinking water quality for 97 villagers of Vuadomo.

WAF chief executive officer Opetaia Ravai said the project would ensure longevity and sustainability of the water supply system.

"For this project, the village water committee will receive $3,125 as payment for the village assistance provided," he said.

The project works have also been outsourced to private contractors and Mr Ravai has described this as a way to empower villagers.

"The outsourcing model that the authority is now implementing empowers the community by paying the water committee for the village support required to undertake the works," he said.

"This empowers the water committee to be responsible for ongoing maintenance and repairs, thus ensuring the longevity and sustainability of their village water supply system."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65550.6365
JPY 55.098252.0982
GBP 0.37180.3638
EUR 0.43460.4226
NZD 0.70670.6737
AUD 0.65200.6270
USD 0.48400.4670

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. $5b in debt
  2. Ministry clarifies rumours
  3. Super ruggers in town
  4. Death investigation unveils rape cases against accused
  5. Grant agreement deal
  6. Aim to increase incomes
  7. Flotsam and Jetsam
  8. Singh: Farmer groups should be strengthened
  9. Carnival to foster unity
  10. Dr Nirvana Karan resigns

Top Stories this Week

  1. Seven sentenced to prison Thursday (11 May)
  2. 'Fiji needs speedsters' Thursday (11 May)
  3. A-G discusses scholarships, MP salaries Saturday (13 May)
  4. Salary for civil servants Sunday (14 May)
  5. Rabuka: 'To you I say, I am sorry' Monday (15 May)
  6. Khan faces probe Thursday (11 May)
  7. Tevita chases Fiji 7s rugby dream Monday (15 May)
  8. 'Nonsense' comments Friday (12 May)
  9. 7s star in the making Sunday (14 May)
  10. Ship runs aground Tuesday (16 May)