Minister: Help initiatives successful

Serafina Silaitoga
Wednesday, May 17, 2017

ASSISTANCE for the Help for Home initiatives has been successful with assistance given to most Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston affected families.

However, those who have yet to receive the cards for building materials under this initiative would need to collect it from Suva.

Minister for Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa said only those in Lomaiviti and Vanuabalavu were yet to be assisted.

"With the remaining families, we will distribute it from Suva as it's more logical," she said.

"We have done this so it is easier for the affected families from these areas to come, collect their cards from our office and buy their hardware materials.

"It's no use to distribute their cards in their villages because they will need to travel to Suva to buy the building materials from hardware shops and this are why we will distribute from Suva."

For Vanua Levu, Mrs Vuniwaqa said they had covered all affected areas.

"The building of these homes becomes the responsibility of those who receive the grants," she said.

"A lot of non-governmental organisations have stepped in to help recipients rebuild their homes through various programs.

"Government has helped out with assistance of housing materials and carpentry training has also been conducted for youths in villages."

The ministry's partnership with the Ministries of Rural Development and iTaukei Affairs, Mrs Vuniwaqa said had boosted the rebuilding program.








