Grant agreement deal

+ Enlarge this image Sugar Ministry director Viliame Gucake, sitting second from right, with stakeholders and members of the Vanua Levu corporate farmers after the signing of the grant agreement in Labasa yesterday. Picture: LUISA QIOLEVU

MEMBERS of the Vanua Levu Corporate Farmers will not be left out or unfairly treated, says Sugar Ministry director Viliame Gucake.

He said this during the signing of the grant agreement for co-operate farmers in the North yesterday at the Commissioner Northern's office.

"This arrangement would mean that the co-operatives would have a proper harvesting plan, a fair share of profits and no member will be left out or unfairly treated," he said.

Mr Gucake said the responsibilities of each party were contained on the agreement.

"The success of this new harvesting modality depends on all of us working together," he said.

Mr Gucake said the harvesting modality also calls for a co-operative effort to work together, to listen to each other and to approach this with a positive "can do" attitude.

"Today marks a new era in the sugar industry, an era for doing better," he said.

Mr Gucake said the event would also mean a way forward for the five co-operatives that signed the agreement.

"This initiative would go a long way in reducing costs for growers," he said.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism Department of Co-op manager Central and Eastern division Ramesh Chand said the initiative was a boost for the industry.

"This is a great start for the co-operatives and for farmers," he said.

"We are very grateful to the Government for their assistance with the mechanical harvester and we hope that this great initiative will continue in years to come."

Government paid out $1.89 million to 21 co-operatives this week.

Each co-op received $90,000 and the money will be used as deposit for the purchase of mechanical harvesters through loans obtained at the Fiji Development Bank.