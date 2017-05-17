Flotsam and Jetsam

/ Front page / News

BEACHCOMBER heard this from a friend.

I have been told that in many places overseas everyone keeps to themselves.

In some instances neighbours have never met, yet they've lived next door to each other for more than 20 years.

Anyway I went looking for the home of a friend in Lautoka, and asked around the street he was supposed to live in.

I knocked on a door and a lady came out.

I asked her if she knew where he ( I gave the name) lived.

She shrugged and said, "Isa I don't know."

I asked her how long her family lived there and she said 30 years, and that she was born there.

I thanked her and moved next door.

I knocked and out comes my friend.

We embraced and I gave him my sevusevu and just as we were about to go into his house I looked towards the neighbour.

She was staring at us and I mouthed, "this is him".

She quickly shut the door.

Then I asked my friend if he knew the neighbours and he said "yes".

He too was born in that house and he is 50 years old.

I found it unusual that a person in Fiji did not know who lived next door.

Well, I am talking about the Pacific way.

As for me I know everybody on my street.