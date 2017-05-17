Aim to increase incomes

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image World Bank resident representative in the South Pacific, Lasse Melgaard, in Suva yesterday. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU

ONE of the goals of the World Bank is to increase incomes in Fiji, its resident representative in the South Pacific Lasse Melgaard says.

"As you know, our main goals are the elimination of extreme poverty by 2030 and also boosting the incomes of the poorest 40 per cent in countries," he said.

"Fiji does not really have extreme poverty as we see elsewhere in the world but we can certainly improve on incomes in Fiji."

He said the opening of the World Bank office in Fiji last year was to strengthen the bank's relationship with Fiji and the region.

"What that means is that we will be co-ordinating the work of the World Bank in the South Pacific from here.

"The way we define the South Pacific, at least in this context, is Tonga, Samoa, Fiji, Tuvalu, Kiribati.

"Those different countries are at their different stages of development and so the support the bank gives to them will defer. The kind of sectors also that the bank will work with will differ, depending on the priorities of the respective governments," Mr Melgaard said.

One of the bank's projects in Fiji is the connection of Vanua Levu to a high speed internet cable.

"That's the cable we are actually connecting Samoa to Fiji and then we realised this cable is going to pass Vanua Levu and the opportunity for Fiji to get the island of Vanua Levu connected to a high speed internet.

"We do also support a lot of grant support and some of the examples for instance are in the area of renewable energy carbon."

One of Mr Melgaard's plans was to ensure the World Bank becomes relevant to Fiji through its

partnerships.