Fiji Time: 10:44 AM on Wednesday 17 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Ministry clarifies rumours

Felix Chaudhary
Wednesday, May 17, 2017

THE Ministry of Women Children and Poverty Alleviation says it wants to take to task the person who spread a rumour that resulted in close to 500 people flocking to Shirley Park in Lautoka early on Monday morning.

A large crowd had gathered at the park before 8am and stayed until after 2pm because they were told Government was holding another round of its Help for Homes initiative.

The ministry's permanent secretary, Dr Josefa Koroivueta, said the news came as a surprise.

"We have never propagated the communication to lead to such a gathering at Shirley Park," he said.

"The ministry would be keen to know the originator of such a public rumour and the public should be advised to make sure that they have the right information at hand before they partake in any such gathering.

"We need to take to task who was behind such rumours and let the public know the truth of the matter."

Dr Koroivueta said the Help for Homes final phase for Lautoka and the Yasawa Group had been completed last month.

Mohini Lata from Luvu was one of the hundreds from rural Lautoka who rushed to the park after hearing the "news".

"I can't even tell you who I heard it from but about two weeks ago word began to go around Luvu that the Help for Homes cards would be distributed at Shirley Park and it would be the last time that Government was going to help anyone affected by Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston," she said.

"The bus that I came on was full of people going to Shirley Park, everyone was talking about it and when we got to the Lautoka bus stand, everyone rushed off to try to get here first. We thought we were early but when we got here, there were people from all over Lautoka already waiting. So the news must have been spread in other communities too."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65550.6365
JPY 55.098252.0982
GBP 0.37180.3638
EUR 0.43460.4226
NZD 0.70670.6737
AUD 0.65200.6270
USD 0.48400.4670

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. $5b in debt
  2. Ministry clarifies rumours
  3. Super ruggers in town
  4. Death investigation unveils rape cases against accused
  5. Grant agreement deal
  6. Aim to increase incomes
  7. Flotsam and Jetsam
  8. Singh: Farmer groups should be strengthened
  9. Carnival to foster unity
  10. Dr Nirvana Karan resigns

Top Stories this Week

  1. Seven sentenced to prison Thursday (11 May)
  2. 'Fiji needs speedsters' Thursday (11 May)
  3. A-G discusses scholarships, MP salaries Saturday (13 May)
  4. Salary for civil servants Sunday (14 May)
  5. Rabuka: 'To you I say, I am sorry' Monday (15 May)
  6. Khan faces probe Thursday (11 May)
  7. Tevita chases Fiji 7s rugby dream Monday (15 May)
  8. 'Nonsense' comments Friday (12 May)
  9. 7s star in the making Sunday (14 May)
  10. Ship runs aground Tuesday (16 May)