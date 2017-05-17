Ministry clarifies rumours

/ Front page / News

THE Ministry of Women Children and Poverty Alleviation says it wants to take to task the person who spread a rumour that resulted in close to 500 people flocking to Shirley Park in Lautoka early on Monday morning.

A large crowd had gathered at the park before 8am and stayed until after 2pm because they were told Government was holding another round of its Help for Homes initiative.

The ministry's permanent secretary, Dr Josefa Koroivueta, said the news came as a surprise.

"We have never propagated the communication to lead to such a gathering at Shirley Park," he said.

"The ministry would be keen to know the originator of such a public rumour and the public should be advised to make sure that they have the right information at hand before they partake in any such gathering.

"We need to take to task who was behind such rumours and let the public know the truth of the matter."

Dr Koroivueta said the Help for Homes final phase for Lautoka and the Yasawa Group had been completed last month.

Mohini Lata from Luvu was one of the hundreds from rural Lautoka who rushed to the park after hearing the "news".

"I can't even tell you who I heard it from but about two weeks ago word began to go around Luvu that the Help for Homes cards would be distributed at Shirley Park and it would be the last time that Government was going to help anyone affected by Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston," she said.

"The bus that I came on was full of people going to Shirley Park, everyone was talking about it and when we got to the Lautoka bus stand, everyone rushed off to try to get here first. We thought we were early but when we got here, there were people from all over Lautoka already waiting. So the news must have been spread in other communities too."