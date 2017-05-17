Fiji Time: 10:44 AM on Wednesday 17 May

Braille eye slates to assist visually impaired students

Vishaal Kumar
Wednesday, May 17, 2017

VISUALLY impaired students at the Fiji School for the Blind will be able to learn Braille easier thanks to two new Braille eye slates gifted to the school by the University of the South Pacific yesterday in Suva.

While handing over the slates, Minister for Education Dr Mahendra Reddy said the tool was used by visually impaired persons to learn Braille.

"I am sure this tool will certainly boost the communication skills and techniques of the users, which in the long term will support their educational and career needs," Dr Reddy said.

Developed by USP engineering students Nikhil Singh and Vinaal Prakash under the supervision of senior lecturer Dr Utkal Mehta, the Braille eye slate is a low cost solution to teach the Braille writing system to visually impaired children.

Dr Reddy praised the high benchmarks of performance and quality-driven teaching and learning offered by USP.

He also had praise for the Fiji School for the Blind, which was one of the schools to receive the Minister's Excellence Award for attaining 100 per cent pass in the Year 6 national examination last year.

"This achievement goes on to say that our learners, who are Braille users, have proven their intellectual capabilities, which calls for the need that they should be supported better."

The cost for one slate is $150.

USP vice-chancellor Professor Rajesh Chandra said this initiative demonstrated that USP graduate students and staff were capable of producing work that could be recognised internationally.

"This is a very proud moment for the university. Secondly, I am personally very happy that the engineers are putting a major emphasis on social inclusion," Prof Chandra said.

"USP, as the leading tertiary institution in the region, has always been setting very high standards of educational deliverance and it is initiatives such as the one we are part of today that testifies on this respected institution's status."








