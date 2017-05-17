Super ruggers in town

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fijians in the Crusaders team, from left, Jone Macilai, Seta Tamanivalu and Manasa Mataele went straight for the bu (coconut drink) after arriving at the Holiday Inn Suva last night. Picture: ATU RASEA

THE stars of Super Rugby are here.

Under cloudy conditions last night in Suva, the Gallaher Chiefs and the BNZ Crusaders rolled into the Capital City ready for the Round 13 clash at the ANZ Stadium at 7.30pm on Friday.

The Crusaders drove into Chiefs country Fiji with three home boys — Seta Tamanivalu, Manasa Mataele, and Jone Macilai.

The Chiefs have Michael Leitch, who has maternal links in Ra.

Now they have a battle of their own at home on game night.

"The game will be a battle of the provinces with all four players in the two teams looking to square off in Round 13," Leitch said at the Novotel Suva Lami Bay last night.

His former teammate cum Crusaders this year, Seta Tamanivalu sent some tickets back to his village in Yasawa before arriving home.

"It is always good to be back home and playing in front of my families, the people and my former schoolmates," Tamanivalu said.

"Everyone is coming from the village. I collected tickets from the boys and sent them to the village. "It will be very tough for the boys, but we want to win every game and we will not underestimate anyone. Playing in Fiji is hot. I am used to it because I grew up here, but I know we are ready and we will pay our best game."

Mataele, among the find of the season after taking only two years to hit Super Rugby has a big challenge.

"It is the expectation that I am looking forward to," he said.

"I just want to enjoy my game because this is my first game here, especially when I am playing in front of my family. Everybody wanted to come and see me, but my mum said not to so that I can concentrate on my game and not to disturb me."

He is expected to visit his former school Marist Brithers High School tomorrow.

The team will train today.

Meanwhile fans wishing to buy tickets can visit the Fiji Sports Council at Laucala Bay, Suva, or place an order at any Post Fiji outlet across the country.

The match kick-off at 7.30pm on Friday.