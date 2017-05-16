Fiji Time: 2:37 AM on Wednesday 17 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Sedition trial begins

MERE NALEBA
Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Update: 8:32PM TODAY marks day one of the sedition trial where Opposition Member of Parliament Mosese Bulitavu and Fiji United Freedom Party leader Jagath Karunaratne are charged with one count each of sedition.

Usaia Koroi took the stand today before Suva Magistrate Deepika Prakash telling the court he did not receive any assistance and instructions from the two accused for him to write grafitti on billboards in the country. 

Mr Bulitavu is represented by lawyer Barbara Malimali and Mr Karunaratne by Lautoka based lawyer Aman Ravindra-Singh. 

Trial continues tomorrow. 

Read more of the trial in tomorrow's print edition. 

 








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65590.6369
JPY 55.347852.3478
GBP 0.37180.3638
EUR 0.43810.4261
NZD 0.70560.6726
AUD 0.65180.6268
USD 0.48310.4661

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 16th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Ship runs aground
  2. The rise of Value City
  3. $10m bail out
  4. Police bust farmer, seize 200 plants and two containers
  5. $1.89m paid out
  6. Mother relives ordeal, Colanaudolu on trial
  7. 508 is first number
  8. Sugar Ministry appoints Kumar
  9. US climate assistance project opens office in Suva
  10. Students make a difference

Top Stories this Week

  1. Seven sentenced to prison Thursday (11 May)
  2. 'Fiji needs speedsters' Thursday (11 May)
  3. A-G discusses scholarships, MP salaries Saturday (13 May)
  4. Salary for civil servants Sunday (14 May)
  5. Rabuka: 'To you I say, I am sorry' Monday (15 May)
  6. Khan faces probe Thursday (11 May)
  7. Chest 'stories' worry Wednesday (10 May)
  8. Tevita chases Fiji 7s rugby dream Monday (15 May)
  9. 'Nonsense' comments Friday (12 May)
  10. 7s star in the making Sunday (14 May)