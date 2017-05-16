Sedition trial begins

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Member of Parliament Mosese Bulitavu in court today. Picture: ATU RASEA

Update: 8:32PM TODAY marks day one of the sedition trial where Opposition Member of Parliament Mosese Bulitavu and Fiji United Freedom Party leader Jagath Karunaratne are charged with one count each of sedition.

Usaia Koroi took the stand today before Suva Magistrate Deepika Prakash telling the court he did not receive any assistance and instructions from the two accused for him to write grafitti on billboards in the country.

Mr Bulitavu is represented by lawyer Barbara Malimali and Mr Karunaratne by Lautoka based lawyer Aman Ravindra-Singh.

Trial continues tomorrow.

Read more of the trial in tomorrow's print edition.