Thirty new beds for Lautoka Hospital

Update: 8:27PM THIRTY new hospital beds earmarked for the Lautoka Hospital will arrive in the country at the end of May.

Health minister Rosy Akbar said the bed shortage at the country�s second biggest hospital was highlighted in the media recently when new mothers who had just given birth at Lautoka were made to sleep with their newborns on the hospital floors.

Ms Akbar said the beds would be placed at the hospital�s maternity ward to meet the increasing demand.

�The maternity admission cases in Lautoka hospital has been an issue and the number of cases are increasing by the day although this is not a new issue,� she said.

�But people need to understand that these don�t come from the local suppliers.�

�A lot of hospital equipment like the maternity beds basically comes from overseas suppliers and it takes time. The good news is that we are expecting the new beds to arrive by this month,� she said.

The minister said hospital administration had �put in temporary measures� but confirmed the ministry had ordered a confirmed stock which was expected in at months end.

There are 103 doctors and 483 nurses serving at the Lautoka Hospital.