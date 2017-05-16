Fiji Time: 2:37 AM on Wednesday 17 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Thirty new beds for Lautoka Hospital

LICE MOVONO
Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Update: 8:27PM THIRTY new hospital beds earmarked for the Lautoka Hospital will arrive in the country at the end of May.

Health minister Rosy Akbar said the bed shortage at the country�s second biggest hospital was highlighted in the media recently when new mothers who had just given birth at Lautoka were made to sleep with their newborns on the hospital floors.

Ms Akbar said the beds would be placed at the hospital�s maternity ward to meet the increasing demand.

�The maternity admission cases in Lautoka hospital has been an issue and the number of cases are increasing by the day although this is not a new issue,� she said.

�But people need to understand that these don�t come from the local suppliers.�

�A lot of hospital equipment like the maternity beds basically comes from overseas suppliers and it takes time. The good news is that we are expecting the new beds to arrive by this month,� she said.

The minister said hospital administration had �put in temporary measures� but confirmed the ministry had ordered a confirmed stock which was expected in at months end.

There are 103 doctors and 483 nurses serving at the Lautoka Hospital.

 








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65590.6369
JPY 55.347852.3478
GBP 0.37180.3638
EUR 0.43810.4261
NZD 0.70560.6726
AUD 0.65180.6268
USD 0.48310.4661

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 16th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Ship runs aground
  2. The rise of Value City
  3. $10m bail out
  4. Police bust farmer, seize 200 plants and two containers
  5. $1.89m paid out
  6. Mother relives ordeal, Colanaudolu on trial
  7. 508 is first number
  8. Sugar Ministry appoints Kumar
  9. US climate assistance project opens office in Suva
  10. Students make a difference

Top Stories this Week

  1. Seven sentenced to prison Thursday (11 May)
  2. 'Fiji needs speedsters' Thursday (11 May)
  3. A-G discusses scholarships, MP salaries Saturday (13 May)
  4. Salary for civil servants Sunday (14 May)
  5. Rabuka: 'To you I say, I am sorry' Monday (15 May)
  6. Khan faces probe Thursday (11 May)
  7. Chest 'stories' worry Wednesday (10 May)
  8. Tevita chases Fiji 7s rugby dream Monday (15 May)
  9. 'Nonsense' comments Friday (12 May)
  10. 7s star in the making Sunday (14 May)