Public consultation for wages review

Update: 8:27PM WAGE reviews make the labour market more efficient and so it is crucial that the voices of the people is heard when government teams visit the locations around the country to consult the public.

A media statement issued by the Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations earlier this afternoon said its public consultation to review the National Minimum Wage (NMW) and the ten (10) sectoral Wage Regulations needed contributions.

The consultation began in the West on Monday, was held in Suva today and moves to the northern division on May 18.

Permanent Secretary for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations, Salaseini Daunabuna said Government wanted to �hear the voices of the people of Fiji and receive contributions from employers, workers, other stakeholders and the general public on the review of Fiji�s minimum wage rates and wages regulations.�

�The consultation follows the nationwide wage review survey that was conducted for the duration of three weeks for the Northern, Western and Central Division,� Ms Daunabuna said.

The NMW consultant Professor Partha Gangopadhyay who is facilitating the consultations said a reasonable minimum wage was important but asked for consideration of its impact.

�All Fijians need a reasonable and better wage rate but we must also look at it holistically and its impact on the economy,� Professor Gangopadhyay said.

�Our preference is for $2.68 since we find strong evidence that the national minimum wage of 2015 did not have any negative impact upon the efficiency in the sectors we examined.�