Fiji Time: 2:37 AM on Wednesday 17 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Public consultation for wages review

LICE MOVONO
Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Update: 8:27PM WAGE reviews make the labour market more efficient and so it is crucial that the voices of the people is heard when government teams visit the locations around the country to consult the public.

A media statement issued by the Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations earlier this afternoon said its public consultation to review the National Minimum Wage (NMW) and the ten (10) sectoral Wage Regulations needed contributions.

The consultation began in the West on Monday, was held in Suva today and moves to the northern division on May 18.

Permanent Secretary for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations, Salaseini Daunabuna said Government wanted to �hear the voices of the people of Fiji and receive contributions from employers, workers, other stakeholders and the general public on the review of Fiji�s minimum wage rates and wages regulations.�

�The consultation follows the nationwide wage review survey that was conducted for the duration of three weeks for the Northern, Western and Central Division,� Ms Daunabuna said.

The NMW consultant Professor Partha Gangopadhyay who is facilitating the consultations said a reasonable minimum wage was important but asked for consideration of its impact.

 �All Fijians need a reasonable and better wage rate but we must also look at it holistically and its impact on the economy,� Professor Gangopadhyay said.

�Our preference is for $2.68 since we find strong evidence that the national minimum wage of 2015 did not have any negative impact upon the efficiency in the sectors we examined.�

 

 








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65590.6369
JPY 55.347852.3478
GBP 0.37180.3638
EUR 0.43810.4261
NZD 0.70560.6726
AUD 0.65180.6268
USD 0.48310.4661

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 16th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Ship runs aground
  2. The rise of Value City
  3. $10m bail out
  4. Police bust farmer, seize 200 plants and two containers
  5. $1.89m paid out
  6. Mother relives ordeal, Colanaudolu on trial
  7. 508 is first number
  8. Sugar Ministry appoints Kumar
  9. US climate assistance project opens office in Suva
  10. Students make a difference

Top Stories this Week

  1. Seven sentenced to prison Thursday (11 May)
  2. 'Fiji needs speedsters' Thursday (11 May)
  3. A-G discusses scholarships, MP salaries Saturday (13 May)
  4. Salary for civil servants Sunday (14 May)
  5. Rabuka: 'To you I say, I am sorry' Monday (15 May)
  6. Khan faces probe Thursday (11 May)
  7. Chest 'stories' worry Wednesday (10 May)
  8. Tevita chases Fiji 7s rugby dream Monday (15 May)
  9. 'Nonsense' comments Friday (12 May)
  10. 7s star in the making Sunday (14 May)