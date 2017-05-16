Super14: Fijians aim high

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Seta Tamanivalu, front, Manasa Mataele and the BNZ Crusaders during their arrival at the Nausori International Airport this afternoon. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

Update: 8:26PM FIJIAN reps in the BNZ Crusaders have vowed to show their best against the Gallagher Chiefs at the ANZ Stadium, Suva, on Friday.

"It always good to be back home playing in front of our people and to meet my good mates and former school mates. Everyone is coming from the village in Yasawa and I collected some tickets from the boys and sent them across," Tamanivalu said.

"It is the expectation that I am looking forward to, especially in enjoying my first game here at home," Mataele quipped.

"The expectation is high and I am happy that my family will be at the ground supporting me."

The teams arrived this afternoon and were accorded traditional welcome ceremonies.

Crusaders and All Blacks' Sam Whitelock said Fiji last year offered the best Super Rugby crowd support and looked forward to the same treatment on Friday night.

The Chiefs versus Crusaders match kick-off at 7pm.

Meanwhile, fans wishing to buy tickets could place their orders at any Post Fiji outlet nationwide from tomorrow.