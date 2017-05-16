Super14: Fijians aim high

Update: 8:26PM FIJIAN reps in the BNZ Crusaders have vowed to show their best against the Gallagher Chiefs at the ANZ Stadium, Suva, on Friday.
"It always good to be back home playing in front of our
people and to meet my good mates and former school mates. Everyone is coming
from the village in Yasawa and I collected some tickets from the boys and sent
them across," Tamanivalu said.
"It is the expectation that I am looking forward to,
especially in enjoying my first game here at home," Mataele quipped.
"The expectation is high and I am happy that my family will
be at the ground supporting me."
The teams arrived this afternoon and were accorded
traditional welcome ceremonies.
Crusaders and All Blacks' Sam Whitelock said Fiji last year
offered the best Super Rugby crowd support and looked forward to the same
treatment on Friday night.
The Chiefs versus Crusaders match kick-off at 7pm.
Meanwhile, fans wishing to buy tickets could place their
orders at any Post Fiji outlet nationwide from tomorrow.