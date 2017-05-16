Fiji Time: 2:37 AM on Wednesday 17 May

Super14: Provincial battle

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Update: 8:26PM THE game would be a battle of the provinces with all four players in the two teams looking to square off in the upcoming round 13 of the Super Rugby clash between the Gallagher Chiefs and the BNZ Crusaders.

Chief�s player Michael Leitch has maternal links to Nasukamai Village, Nalawa, Ra, says he is looking forward to playing against the BNZ Crusaders for the top of the table spot this Friday.

Leitch will be playing against fellow Fijians Jone Macilai and Manasa Mataele and Setareki Tamanivalu.

He said this Friday�s game would be his last for the Gallagher Chiefs playing in Fiji. Leitch missed last year�s match due to injury but he said that it was always exciting to play in Fiji in front of his family.

Both teams arrived into the country earlier this afternoon at the Nausori Airport.

Crusaders are staying at the Suva Holiday Inn while the Chiefs are in Novotel Hotel, Lami.

 








