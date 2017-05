/ Front page / News

Update: 8:24PM THE Fiji Football Association has shifted the semifinal and the final of the 2017 Vodafone Fiji FACT to next month.

This was confirmed by the Fiji FA chief executive officer Mohammed Yusuf.

He said the reason for the shifting of the elimination round was due to the national team commitment where they will play New Caledonia in the third stage of the Oceania qualifiers for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The group matches will be played at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori from Thursday.