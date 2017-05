/ Front page / News

Update: 8:24PM THE Fiji Football Association has secured an overseas friendly match for the national football team.

The Christophe Gamel coached-side will play Solomon Islands on their two match tour later this month.

The first match will be played on May 25 at the ANZ Stadium in Suva at 7pm while the return match will be played at Lautoka�s Churchill Park on May 28 at 3pm.