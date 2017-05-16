Fiji Time: 2:37 AM on Wednesday 17 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Witness testifies to timeline

MERE NALEBA
Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Update: 8:23PM PROSECUTION witness Sereti Chapman told the High Court in Suva the last time she saw the 14-year-old girl who was eventually raped and murdered, alive was around 8pm on March 13, last year.

Ms Chapma said she had seen the girl walking past her house while she was preparing to head to the evening youth service at the AOG church in Deuba. 

She said she didn't speak to the girl but was shocked to learn of her death the next morning. 

The matter is before High Court judge Justice Salesi Temo. 

The accused Josua Colanaudolu is charged with 12 counts of rape,  abduction, murder and act with intent to cause grievous harm. 

The trial continues tomorrow. 








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65590.6369
JPY 55.347852.3478
GBP 0.37180.3638
EUR 0.43810.4261
NZD 0.70560.6726
AUD 0.65180.6268
USD 0.48310.4661

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 16th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Ship runs aground
  2. The rise of Value City
  3. $10m bail out
  4. Police bust farmer, seize 200 plants and two containers
  5. $1.89m paid out
  6. Mother relives ordeal, Colanaudolu on trial
  7. 508 is first number
  8. Sugar Ministry appoints Kumar
  9. US climate assistance project opens office in Suva
  10. Students make a difference

Top Stories this Week

  1. Seven sentenced to prison Thursday (11 May)
  2. 'Fiji needs speedsters' Thursday (11 May)
  3. A-G discusses scholarships, MP salaries Saturday (13 May)
  4. Salary for civil servants Sunday (14 May)
  5. Rabuka: 'To you I say, I am sorry' Monday (15 May)
  6. Khan faces probe Thursday (11 May)
  7. Chest 'stories' worry Wednesday (10 May)
  8. Tevita chases Fiji 7s rugby dream Monday (15 May)
  9. 'Nonsense' comments Friday (12 May)
  10. 7s star in the making Sunday (14 May)