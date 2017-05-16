Witness testifies to timeline

/ Front page / News

Update: 8:23PM PROSECUTION witness Sereti Chapman told the High Court in Suva the last time she saw the 14-year-old girl who was eventually raped and murdered, alive was around 8pm on March 13, last year.

Ms Chapma said she had seen the girl walking past her house while she was preparing to head to the evening youth service at the AOG church in Deuba.

She said she didn't speak to the girl but was shocked to learn of her death the next morning.

The matter is before High Court judge Justice Salesi Temo.

The accused Josua Colanaudolu is charged with 12 counts of rape, abduction, murder and act with intent to cause grievous harm.

The trial continues tomorrow.