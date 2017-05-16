Beekeepers flourish

Update: 8:21PM THE Tosovata Womens Group Bee Keeping business continues to flourish.
This is after the Bulileka based group took in ten more
women to work on their bee farm at the village.
Tosovata women�s Group secretary Asenaca Silo said they have
successfully reached their aim and one of them was to provide employment for
women in their village.
"We aimed at getting more women to work with us on this
project as it�s a big project as we need more hands to enable us to move
forward and we are thankful that ten women joined in and all this women will be
able to provide for their families," she said.