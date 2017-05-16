Fiji Time: 2:37 AM on Wednesday 17 May

Beekeepers flourish

LUISA QIOLEVU
Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Update: 8:21PM THE Tosovata Womens Group Bee Keeping business continues to flourish.

This is after the Bulileka based group took in ten more women to work on their bee farm at the village.

Tosovata women�s Group secretary Asenaca Silo said they have successfully reached their aim and one of them was to provide employment for  women in their village.

"We aimed at getting more women to work with us on this project as it�s a big project as we need more hands to enable us to move forward and we are thankful that ten women joined in and all this women will be able to provide for their families," she said.








