Fiji Time: 2:37 AM on Wednesday 17 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Industry leaders head Fiji Tourism delegation

LICE MOVONO
Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Update: 8:19PM FIFTEEN member countries of the South Pacific Tourism Organisation will converge in Sydney Australia this weekend in the region's largest gathering of tourism ventures operating in the Pacific market.

In a media statement today, the SPTO said its annual South Pacific Tourism Exchange (SPTE) which is sponsored by Bank of South Pacific will include 68 Pacific tour operators with 16 from Fiji lead by Tourism Fiji and Fiji Airways.

SPTO Chris Cocker said the event gives tour operators the opportunity to meet with 75 wholesalers and tour operators from 17 countries outside of the Pacific.

"Visitors to the two-day event will be immersed in a Pacific experience that focuses on the importance of sustaining the tourism industry in line with the UNWTO theme for 2017 as the International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development (IYSTD)," Mr Cocker said.

"This will be done through Pacific dances and entertainment, culinary experience of Pacific foods and the uniqueness of the Pacific and its preservation for the future, creating a truly Pasifika atmosphere." 

Miss Pacific Islands, Anne Dunn leads promotions and advocacy work for sustainable tourism.

The SPTE will be held at the Darling Harbour Convention Centre from May 19-20.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65590.6369
JPY 55.347852.3478
GBP 0.37180.3638
EUR 0.43810.4261
NZD 0.70560.6726
AUD 0.65180.6268
USD 0.48310.4661

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 16th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Ship runs aground
  2. The rise of Value City
  3. $10m bail out
  4. Police bust farmer, seize 200 plants and two containers
  5. $1.89m paid out
  6. Mother relives ordeal, Colanaudolu on trial
  7. 508 is first number
  8. Sugar Ministry appoints Kumar
  9. US climate assistance project opens office in Suva
  10. Students make a difference

Top Stories this Week

  1. Seven sentenced to prison Thursday (11 May)
  2. 'Fiji needs speedsters' Thursday (11 May)
  3. A-G discusses scholarships, MP salaries Saturday (13 May)
  4. Salary for civil servants Sunday (14 May)
  5. Rabuka: 'To you I say, I am sorry' Monday (15 May)
  6. Khan faces probe Thursday (11 May)
  7. Chest 'stories' worry Wednesday (10 May)
  8. Tevita chases Fiji 7s rugby dream Monday (15 May)
  9. 'Nonsense' comments Friday (12 May)
  10. 7s star in the making Sunday (14 May)