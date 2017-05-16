Industry leaders head Fiji Tourism delegation

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Miss Pacific Islands Anne Dunn will lead advocacy work at the South Pacific Tourism Exchange in Sydney this weekend. Picture: NAVNEET NARAYAN

Update: 8:19PM FIFTEEN member countries of the South Pacific Tourism Organisation will converge in Sydney Australia this weekend in the region's largest gathering of tourism ventures operating in the Pacific market.

In a media statement today, the SPTO said its annual South Pacific Tourism Exchange (SPTE) which is sponsored by Bank of South Pacific will include 68 Pacific tour operators with 16 from Fiji lead by Tourism Fiji and Fiji Airways.

SPTO Chris Cocker said the event gives tour operators the opportunity to meet with 75 wholesalers and tour operators from 17 countries outside of the Pacific.

"Visitors to the two-day event will be immersed in a Pacific experience that focuses on the importance of sustaining the tourism industry in line with the UNWTO theme for 2017 as the International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development (IYSTD)," Mr Cocker said.

"This will be done through Pacific dances and entertainment, culinary experience of Pacific foods and the uniqueness of the Pacific and its preservation for the future, creating a truly Pasifika atmosphere."

Miss Pacific Islands, Anne Dunn leads promotions and advocacy work for sustainable tourism.

The SPTE will be held at the Darling Harbour Convention Centre from May 19-20.