Australia committed to Education

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:24PM THE Australian Government has reiterated that it would remain committed to assisting local education.

In its response to questions sent by this newspaper, the Australian High Commission stated that it would do so through the Fiji Support Facility which was established to administer education, health and scholarship aid programs.

The response follows revelation that its Access to Quality Education Program (AQEP) in Fiji would end mid this year.

But the High Commission stated that the end term of this program would not affect its continuous support to all Fijians.