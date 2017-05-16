Fiji Time: 2:37 AM on Wednesday 17 May

Tourist thief denied lighter sentence

KALESI MELE
Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Update: 6:24PM A MAN who stole more than $10,000 from two guests as they slept in a hotel room in Nadi will remain in prison for at least a year before he is released.

The High Court in Lautoka yesterday dismissed Alifereti Turabeci's appeal for a lighter sentence and upheld an earlier order of the Magistrates Court that he serve an 18months prison term for the crime ? and not be eligible for parole until  he served one year of the sentence imposed.

Turagabeci stole F$7000 and AUS$3000 in the early hours of August 12, 2016, but less than AUS$1450 was recovered when he was arrested later that night.

 








