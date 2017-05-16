Tourist thief denied lighter sentence

Update: 6:24PM A MAN who stole more than $10,000 from two guests as they slept in a hotel room in Nadi will remain in prison for at least a year before he is released.
The High Court in Lautoka yesterday dismissed Alifereti
Turabeci's appeal for a lighter sentence and upheld an earlier order of the
Magistrates Court that he serve an 18months prison term for the crime ? and not
be eligible for parole until he served one year of the sentence imposed.
Turagabeci stole F$7000 and AUS$3000 in the early hours of
August 12, 2016, but less than AUS$1450 was recovered when he was arrested
later that night.