Family get tractor

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Farmer Rajesh Prasad of Tumakeli, Bilalevu. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 6:16PM A FAMILY in Tumakeli, Bilalevu, Nadroga, have the opportunity to fulfil a dreams of making money by producing high value vegetables for tourism companies.

This, after the donation of a tractor worth $69,000 by the Ministry of Agriculture.

Rajesh Prasad and his family own a 6 hectare land and hope to generate a gross income of $289,000 through vegetable farming.

Agriculture Ministry permanent secretary Jitendra Singh says more farmers will be assisted through the scheme.

He urged those needing assistance to the ministry's extension office.