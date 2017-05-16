Fiji Time: 2:37 AM on Wednesday 17 May

Family get tractor

KALESI MELE
Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Update: 6:16PM A FAMILY in Tumakeli, Bilalevu, Nadroga, have the opportunity to fulfil a dreams of making money by producing high value vegetables for tourism companies.

This, after the donation of a tractor worth $69,000 by the Ministry of Agriculture.

Rajesh Prasad and his family own a 6 hectare land  and hope to generate a gross income of $289,000 through vegetable farming.

Agriculture Ministry permanent secretary Jitendra Singh says more farmers will be assisted through the scheme.

He urged those needing assistance to the ministry's extension office.








