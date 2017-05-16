Family get tractor

Update: 6:16PM A FAMILY in Tumakeli, Bilalevu, Nadroga, have the opportunity to fulfil a dreams of making money by producing high value vegetables for tourism companies.
This, after the donation
of a tractor worth $69,000 by the Ministry of Agriculture.
Rajesh Prasad and his family own a 6 hectare land and
hope to generate a gross income of $289,000
through vegetable farming.
Agriculture Ministry permanent secretary
Jitendra Singh says
more farmers will be assisted through the
scheme.
He urged those needing
assistance to the ministry's extension
office.