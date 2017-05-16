Fiji Time: 2:37 AM on Wednesday 17 May

Speaker unwell but will preside at next sitting

LICE MOVONO
Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Update: 6:16PM IN A bid to allay rumours that she is seriously ill, the Fijian Parliamentary Office today sent a media statement to say the Speaker of Parliament Dr Jiko Luveni will be well enough to preside over the next parliamentary sitting on May 22.

"The Secretary-General to Parliament hereby confirms that the Speaker of Parliament Hon. Dr Jiko Luveni is recovering well after a short illness and will be taking rest as per doctor's advice," the statement said.

Dr. Luveni had collapsed in Lutu, Naitasiri during an awareness exercise in the highland province and had to be hospitalised at the MIOT Pacific Hospital, formerly known as the Suva Private Hospital.

"It is humbly requested that her privacy be respected during such time."








