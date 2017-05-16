Australian accountants to review Fiji curriculum

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:40PM ACCOUNTING studies for senior high school students in Fiji will soon be improved to meet Australian standards.

According to an announcement by the Ministry of Education made via a media statement today, an agreement was made with Certified Practising Accountants (CPA) Australia for the accounting body to review the Fiji Year 12 & 13 Accounting Curriculum

"The CPA Australia Team met with the Honourable Minister for Education, Heritage and Arts, Dr. Mahendra Reddy yesterday and exchanged a CPA agreement letter, in regards to the technical review of Year 12 and Year 13 Accounting Curriculum," the ministry statement said.

CPA Australia, which represents more than 160,000 members in 118 countries has an "on-going commitment to development of Accounting Profession in Fiji and broader Pacific," the statement said.

In the agreement, CPA will review the local accounting curriculum to conduct benchmarking with levels in the Australian high school system.

"The gaps between the Fiji and Australia curriculum will be identified and the Fijian curriculum will be aligned," the statement said.