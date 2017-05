/ Front page / News

Update: 3:39PM WORKS for improved water supply for villagers of Vuadomo has finally started .

The Water Authority of Fiji rewarded the 90 villagers with a $145,421 project that will include the construction of a dam.

WAF chief executive officer Opetaia Ravai said the project would also include a 45,460 litre tank, laying of new mains and the installation of air valves, standpipes and showers.

The Cakaudrove villagers celebrated the commissioning of the project with a big feast yesterday.