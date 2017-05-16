Aquaculture restarts prawn rearing

Update: 3:39PM THE LUCRACTIVE prawn trade leaks earnings overseas which could be kept within the Fijian economy.
The local trade, which had been supported with the
establishment of several high value hatcheries in recent years was dealt a blow
when Tropical Cyclone Winston all but destroyed the governments entire
Aquaculture facilities.
However, a partnership between the Ministry of Fisheries and
the Pacific Community (SPC) has restarted freshwater prawn (Ura Dina) breeding
and rearing at the Galoa Brackishwater Aquaculture Centre.
Shalendra Singh, the Principal Fisheries Officer Aquaculture
said the hatchery team conducts several prawn breeding cycles in a year to
supply baby prawns to farmers.
"A lot of money is spent each year on importation of prawns
from overseas for Fiji�s tourism and hospitality industries," Mr Singh said.
"When ready for pond stocking, these baby prawns will be
distributed to eligible prawn farmers in Fiji for stocking into grow-out
ponds."
"This is money that needs to be kept here inside our own
economy. Providing this kind of support to Fiji prawn farmers is an important
part of government policy to boost local production and address import
substitution."
SPC�s Inland Aquaculture Advisor Tim Pickering said the
organisation would support government aquaculture officers with new techniques.
"New and updated techniques of prawn breeding are emerging
in hatcheries overseas, in places like South East Asia and in USA," Pickering
said.
"It is SPC�s role to network and monitor these emerging
trends for technical transfer to our member countries. For example there is new
information available that increases our understanding about the use of natural
algae-water in hatchery systems."
The fisheries ministry said the freshwater prawn would be
ready for Fijian prawn farmers in a month.