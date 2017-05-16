Aquaculture restarts prawn rearing

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:39PM THE LUCRACTIVE prawn trade leaks earnings overseas which could be kept within the Fijian economy.

The local trade, which had been supported with the establishment of several high value hatcheries in recent years was dealt a blow when Tropical Cyclone Winston all but destroyed the governments entire Aquaculture facilities.

However, a partnership between the Ministry of Fisheries and the Pacific Community (SPC) has restarted freshwater prawn (Ura Dina) breeding and rearing at the Galoa Brackishwater Aquaculture Centre.

Shalendra Singh, the Principal Fisheries Officer Aquaculture said the hatchery team conducts several prawn breeding cycles in a year to supply baby prawns to farmers.

"A lot of money is spent each year on importation of prawns from overseas for Fiji�s tourism and hospitality industries," Mr Singh said.

"When ready for pond stocking, these baby prawns will be distributed to eligible prawn farmers in Fiji for stocking into grow-out ponds."

"This is money that needs to be kept here inside our own economy. Providing this kind of support to Fiji prawn farmers is an important part of government policy to boost local production and address import substitution."

SPC�s Inland Aquaculture Advisor Tim Pickering said the organisation would support government aquaculture officers with new techniques.

"New and updated techniques of prawn breeding are emerging in hatcheries overseas, in places like South East Asia and in USA," Pickering said.

"It is SPC�s role to network and monitor these emerging trends for technical transfer to our member countries. For example there is new information available that increases our understanding about the use of natural algae-water in hatchery systems."

The fisheries ministry said the freshwater prawn would be ready for Fijian prawn farmers in a month.