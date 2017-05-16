Border police get NZ training

Update: 3:38PM BORDER police must continue to up skill if they are to stay ahead of global drug trends.
This is the rationale behind a two day workshop organized in
partnership with the New Zealand Government, New Zealand Police and New Zealand
Customs to train officers from the Fiji Police Force and the Fiji Revenue and
Customs Authority.
Fiji Police Chief of Operations ACP Rusiate Tudravu who
opened the two day event said it was important that law enforcement are aware
of the criminal landscape.
In a statement to the media this morning, ACP Tudravu said
evolution of the drug trade meant police were playing catchup.
ACP Tudravu said officers could not afford to be ill
informed about the devastation drugs can cause.
"Once you become complacent we will essentially be allowing
those involved in the drug trade to expose our weaknesses because these criminals
know what point we're at and they will try to beat us at every opportunity,"
ACP Tudravu said.
He told participants to raise their awareness level.
"You will be taught techniques and skills that will assist
you detect drug related activities and with the focus on clandestine
laboratories which are usually designed for ease of concealment of the activity
it is imperative that you have an analytical mind."
The workshop is being held at the PSC Training Centre in
Nasese.