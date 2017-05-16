Fiji Time: 4:51 PM on Tuesday 16 May

Border police get NZ training

LICE MOVONO
Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Update: 3:38PM BORDER police must continue to up skill if they are to stay ahead of global drug trends.

This is the rationale behind a two day workshop organized in partnership with the New Zealand Government, New Zealand Police and New Zealand Customs to train officers from the Fiji Police Force and the Fiji Revenue and Customs Authority.

Fiji Police Chief of Operations ACP Rusiate Tudravu who opened the two day event said it was important that law enforcement are aware of the criminal landscape.

In a statement to the media this morning, ACP Tudravu said evolution of the drug trade meant police were playing catchup.

ACP Tudravu said officers could not afford to be ill informed about the devastation drugs can cause.

"Once you become complacent we will essentially be allowing those involved in the drug trade to expose our weaknesses because these criminals know what point we're at and they will try to beat us at every opportunity," ACP Tudravu said.

He told participants to raise their awareness level.

"You will be taught techniques and skills that will assist you detect drug related activities and with the focus on clandestine laboratories which are usually designed for ease of concealment of the activity it is imperative that you have an analytical mind."

The workshop is being held at the PSC Training Centre in Nasese.








