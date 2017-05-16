Call for commercial farming

/ Front page / News

THE COMMUNITY must encourage young farmers to move away from subsistence farming and into commercial gains.

The young farmers of Nadanaivalu Youth Club of Navitilevu who received government support for their farming projects recently in Ra said assistance would boost agricultural production.

Nadanaivalu youth club leader Kaminieli Damedame made the plea after his club received farming tools from the Minister for Youth and Sports, Laisenia Tuitubou, last Friday

According to a government statement, the Minister said community support was essential.

"Government is providing incentives through such assistance to boost your investment in farming," said Mr Tuitubou.

"The Youth and Sports Ministry is fully aware of its long-term viability and security and that is why we are providing support to young farmers."

The club was given a plough, harrow, knapsack sprayers, weedicide, manure and vegetable seedlings which cost the ministry more than $2,000.

"Support from the community is vital if our youths are to progress in farming," said Tuitubou.

"We are encouraging young people to move away from subsistence farming and slowly venture into commercial farming."