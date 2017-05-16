Maori defeat Fiji in opener

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:36PM THE Aotearoa Maori Netball team claimed their first victory after beating hosts Fiji under 19 team 44-27, at the Vodafone Arena, Suva earlier today.

Fiji was dominated all throughout the game and could not get a foothold on the game.

This was thanks to the mounting relentless pressure applied by the Kiwis who played with a lot of spirit and flair.

Aotearoa Maori Netball head coach Rebecca Gabel said they had an awesome time playing against Fiji in their first match.

"I think there were a few nerves out there for our players; you know playing in a big game. It took us a little while for us settling in and also adjusting to the beautiful weather we have here," Gabel said.

Fiji Under 19 head coach Filomena Korovulavula said they had a good game and would be working on their mistakes as they prepare for their next game.