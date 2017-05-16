Maori defeat Fiji in opener

Update: 3:36PM THE Aotearoa Maori Netball team claimed their first victory after beating hosts Fiji under 19 team 44-27, at the Vodafone Arena, Suva earlier today.
Fiji was
dominated all throughout the game and could not get a foothold on the game.
This was
thanks to the mounting relentless pressure applied by the Kiwis who played with
a lot of spirit and flair.
Aotearoa
Maori Netball head coach Rebecca Gabel said they had an awesome time playing
against Fiji in their first match.
"I think
there were a few nerves out there for our players; you know playing in a big
game. It took us a little while for us settling in and also adjusting to the
beautiful weather we have here," Gabel said.
Fiji Under
19 head coach Filomena Korovulavula said they had a good game and would be
working on their mistakes as they prepare for their next game.