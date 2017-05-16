Fiji Time: 4:51 PM on Tuesday 16 May

Music lovers flock to coast

LICE MOVONO
Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Update: 3:36PM FOUR bands gather on the Coral Coast this weekend for the House of Sound, a festival which has attracted people from as far as Suva and Lautoka.

The festival, to be held at The Beach house aims to showcase four bands who are arguably the country�s top live acts; Inside Out, The Relative, Avenue Fiji and The Gang.

With plans to be staged once a month, the House of Sound was an idea forged between the FPRA Award winning band Inside Out (IO) and owners of The Beachhouse.

Band leader Apakuki Nalawa said IO had been playing at the flashpacker since the beginning of the year and thought the location was ideal to provide city residents entertainment that was away from the urban life but still within reach.

"We wanted to try something different from playing in the clubs and we wanted our followers to also make time to come out of the city, have some beach time, good music with good friends and just have a good time. The Beachouse is just a good place to go chill and be yourself and at the same time enjoy good food and great service from friendly staff, so thats why we love it there," he said.

Nalawa said they wanted offer other young live musicians, an out of the box opportunity.








