Gender important for Sports

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Update: 3:36PM THERE is gender inequality even in sports, the Minister for Women, Mereseini Vuniwaqa told netballers at this mornings opening of the Digicel Punjas International Secondary Schools U19 Challenge.

Vuniwaqa said, "not even sports have been exempt for the vices of gender equality" while speaking to the seven teams be participating in the week long tournament at the Vodafone Arena in Suva, earlier today.

"I am a big believer in gender equality not only when it comes to female athletes but for women in general," Vuniwaqa said.

She said gender inequality continues to be an existing issue even in sports.

"One only has to look and compare the highest paid male rugby player to the highest paid netball player in the world."

Vuniwaqa then added with that example one could see the reality of gender pay gaps that�s existing in sports.








