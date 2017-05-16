Fiji Time: 4:51 PM on Tuesday 16 May

Braille sets for Suva school

Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Update: 1:39PM A NEW tool to help boost learning for visually impaired Fijians was handed over to the Fiji Society of the Blind for its school in Suva today.

Developed by two University of the South Pacific (USP) engineering students, the two new Braille eye-slates will be used by 27 students at the school to write text that they can read.

The donation to the Vatuwaqa school is in addition to sets donated to schools in the west yesterday.

Officiating at the handover ceremony, Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy would be useful.

"I am sure that this tool will certainly boost the communication skills and techniques of the users and which in the long term will support their educational and career needs," he said.  

Developers Nikhil Singh and Vinaal Prakash created the sets under the supervision of Dr Utkal Mehta, Senior Lecturer at USP's School of Engineering and Physics (SEP).

The Eye Braille Slate has been touted as a low cost solution to teach Braille language to visually impaired children.








